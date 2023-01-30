The Daily Advertiser

Maimuna Zaman's community work in Wagga earns her Young Citizen of the Year title for 2023

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 7:30am
Maimuna Zaman was named this year's Young Citizen at the Australia Day Awards Ceremony last week. Picture by Madeline Begley

High-school graduate Maimuna Zaman never saw herself living in a country town like Wagga, but when she and her family arrived here in 2014, she was determined to make the most of the situation.

