High-school graduate Maimuna Zaman never saw herself living in a country town like Wagga, but when she and her family arrived here in 2014, she was determined to make the most of the situation.
Her family moved to Adelaide from Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, home to some 22 million people.
When she came to Wagga in 2014, she "could not imagine" living somewhere so small.
"For so long I was like 'I'm going to move to the city as soon as I graduate', and now I want to stay rural," she said.
"I think the major thing I did was do volunteering and just try to delve into the community."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last week, Miss Zaman was named Wagga's 2023 Young Citizen of the Year for her countless hours volunteering for multiple charities and organisations.
"I was just lost for words I guess, I was not expecting it at all," the 17-year-old said.
"It was a reflective moment for me... this is my community and I have been recognised [for my volunteering]."
Miss Zaman regularly spends her time helping out at Wagga's Ronald McDonald house with her friend, easing day-to-day pressures for families who have a sick loved one.
Sometimes that means making beds, looking after children to give parents a break, or making food.
Miss Zaman was also a member of Kooringal High School's Student Representative Council, and donated her time to other community organisations like Rotary.
Her mother Majeda Bhuiyan nominated her for the award, and said she was always striving to connect with her community.
"I couldn't believe when I heard her name on the stage," she said.
"I always [taught] my two kids to always help people - and she did a lot of things, social activities, charity work, everything."
Now, the Kooringal High School graduate is on her way to study medicine at Charles Sturt University in Orange.
"I just wanted to do something in the healthcare sector, especially after COVID," Miss Zaman said.
She said she wants to encourage other young people to become more involved with their communities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.