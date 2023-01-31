The Daily Advertiser

Wagga council wrote to the NSW Government in July 2022 for answers on the purchase of the ambulance station, they're still waiting

January 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Wagga City Council demanded an explanation from NSW Ministers as to why the council was charged $610,000 for a historic ambulance station when Armidale Regional Council received a similar building for just $1. Picture by Monty Jacka

The long running saga of Wagga city council's purchase of the old ambulance station is still no closer to a resolution as the state government appears to be giving council the run around.

