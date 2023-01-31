The long running saga of Wagga city council's purchase of the old ambulance station is still no closer to a resolution as the state government appears to be giving council the run around.
Wagga council passed a motion in June last year to write to the NSW Government asking why the city was charged $600,000 for the ambulance station while other councils throughout NSW received similar assets for $1.
Council received a response from Premier Dominic Perrottet on August 10, directing any questions to the minister for Health, Brad Hazzard.
The Mayor sent a follow up letter on August 29 specifically requesting the Premier respond, but there has been radio silence ever since.
The documents were also sent to all councillors, as well as local member Joe McGirr, but the government insists they haven't received the follow-up letter.
Mayor Dallas Tout said it's frustrating, but he'll now have to resend the letter and relevant documents, which is not a useful way to spend his time.
"It's not a good use of time, but we'll send it and make sure we get a response," he said.
"The type of response I get, who knows? It's the run up to an election.
"We need some sort of rationalisation ... in good faith we signed the contract and purchased the building for the price agreed, but then subsequent to that there were examples of gifting of buildings."
Cr Tout said he expects to see the premier at a country mayors forum in early February and if he's received no response by then, "there'll be a conversation".
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
