Concrete pumping under microscope after raft on incidents like a near miss Wagga Base Hospital car park

By Conor Burke
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 6:35am
The multi-storey car park currently under construction at Wagga Base Hospital. Picture by Les Smith

An incident in Wagga is one of the dozens across NSW that have SafeWork looking to crackdown on concrete pumping in 2023.

