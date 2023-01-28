A key educational program for learner drivers is set to come to an abrupt end in weeks with no replacement in sight.
The Keys2Drive program, which has been offering free lessons to learner drivers and their parents since it was first established in 2008, will officially wrap those up at the end of March.
Able Driving School instructor Glen Gaudron has been involved in the program for many years, taking hundreds of learners through the course, and said it plays a very important role.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This program was very effective in reducing the number of accidents that P-platers had in their first six months," Mr Gaudron said.
He said it would be good to see the program or a similar one continue.
"I'd like to see the program continue," he said.
Mr Gaudron said the program has been continually upgraded, with the latest changes taking place just months ago.
"Now they've made the decision to cease the program altogether," he said.
An outspoken critic of the "revenue raising" of mobile speed cameras across town, Mr Gaudron said he'd like to see the money from that put towards programs like this.
"The Tasmanian government has a program where the government provides extra lessons for all learners," he said.
"A lot of the fines are supposed to be [put towards] road safety.
"Well this is one way they can improve the road safety of learners, because I don't see where else it goes. You don't get a list of what all the fine money has been spent on."
The latest mobile speed camera data for Wagga reveals $453,000 has been collected from motorists across town between July and November 2022, with roughly two thirds of these coming from minor speeding offences.
Responding to news the program is ending, Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Carol Brown said the Australian Automobile Association (AAA) has advised the federal government they are "not seeking further funding for the Keys2Drive Program beyond the current contract, which ceases on 30 June."
The Australian Government has committed $55 million to the Keys2drive Program since its inception in 2008.
Ms Brown said the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts is "working with the AAA on the final contractual arrangements" as the program comes to an end.
"Our Government is committed to improving road safety and reducing fatalities and serious injuries on our roads, as one death on our roads is one too many - which is why we continue to invest in critical road upgrades as well as safety programs like this," she said.
Ms Brown said all future funding programs will be aligned with the National Road Safety Strategy and Action Plan, agreed to by the Australian and state and territory governments.
AAA Managing Director, Michael Bradley said they have "greatly appreciated the federal government's significant funding support over the past 14 years."
"The AAA has for several years been aware that the Program's current funding was to expire on June 30, 2023," Mr Bradley said.
"We are committed to helping improve Australian road safety outcomes and we support the federal government's stated goal of halving national road deaths by 50% through the decade to 2030."
Mr Bradley said the AAA now looks forward to working with the federal government to" help design, develop, and fund new programs that can improve road safety outcomes and meet this ambitious target."
For learner drivers hoping to claim a free lesson before the program expires, Mr Gaudron said there's still time.
"We have to have the last lesson done by the end of March... but aim for the middle of March, don't leave it until the last minute," he said.
"People can apply online on the Keys2Drive website where they will be given a code number.
They can then ring the driving school to book the lesson and we will just go online to check they are eligible."
For more information, go to: https://keys2drive.com.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.