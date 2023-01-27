The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, January 28

January 28 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Edmondson Bridge raising is an accident waiting to happen

All has been dangerously quiet about railway and road infrastructure changes attached to the high-speed rail proposal.

