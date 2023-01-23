Letters: Motorists should not let others dictate how they drive

In his column, Bruce Harper ("Patience and planning key to good driving", January 20) offers some dubious driving advice.
Apparently if you are being tailgated by a truck but already doing the speed limit of 100km/h, you should speed up to 110 which will "usually relieve you" of the problem.
Don't worry about breaking the speed limit, "realise that if the truck won't be fined for doing it, neither will you." I don't know where to start discussing the logic of that conclusion: perhaps the word "if" is a clue.
Personally, I follow the dictum that I don't let other drivers dictate how I should be driving my car. The simple solution of "over-taking" me is something within their control - that I should exceed speed limits, or ignore my own common sense, to accommodate their whims is not within their control. Bruce Harper seems to want me to drive as fast as the truck behind me wants to go: nope, that won't be happening.
On a three-day trip from Brisbane to Atherton I saw illuminated message screens designed by a genius. They were suspended over the highway (like ones locally that show you your recorded speed) and I was travelling behind someone with what I judged to be a safe five-car distance. The message flashed at me: "You are tailgating! Back off!" I've never been happier to accept advice.
I think Queenslanders have the message that Bruce Harper has missed.
I call on the Prime Minister to acknowledge that Australia Day has become a day which symbolises racial inequality and injustice. I also call on him to make clear the continuation of such celebrations are unviable and damaging to our community.
As leader of this nation, I ask that the Prime Minister negotiate with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait communities as well as Australian leaders to change the name and meaning of Australia Day.
I believe Australia Day should become Welcome Day. A day which celebrates our challenging history and an inclusive future.
January 26 would hold incredible significance for such a celebration.
Regarding your editorial which appears to praise Jacinda Ardern ("Workloads can sure get to everyone", Weekend Advertiser, January 21) you left out a couple of things.
The New Zealand economy is in trouble and most of Jacinda's pie in the sky promises were never met.
The part of her resignation speech that I agree with the most was "I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue."
Her resignation before the election is keeping her powder dry for, as you stated, a "step back into a leadership role" (no doubt overpaid) in the future.
Just what we need. Another Kevin 07. Or some say "A barber's cat".
