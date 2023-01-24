Letters: Major bank's 'service' leaves much to be desired

The article in the Weekend Advertiser from Cheryl Field ("Hold on, my call's important", Weekender January 21) is very accurate. Not only do us in the community try to get on to 132 300 but also all the four major banks.
Last week, I tried to ring a well known bank to ask a simple question. No "welcome your call which is important to us BUT we cannot take the call just now". So I wait and wait. Finally they ring back when you could jump in the car and go to town to get the answer. Not that that is perfect either because you wait an hour sometimes to get service.
All I wanted to say was "could we not have posted bank statements as we can get it online". No, no answer.
We all know that the banks and others will not put on extra staff but they do make millions of dollars. I am not impressed.
In Monday's The Daily Advertiser letters to the editor section, in a letter by Gretchen Sleeman ("Let's have a long weekend every year for Australia Day", January 23), is the offensive and historically incorrect statement that Australia was never violently and aggressively "invaded" by the British.
Freedom of speech does not include freedom to change facts or rewrite history. I am surprised the editor of The Daily Advertiser allowed this paragraph to be published.
What I remember best about Renee Geyer is a great blues/jazz/rock voice and a remarkable pair of Bristols. There she is on the cover of the Ready To Deal, 70s album, flanked by the band dressed up as gamblers. A robust, green clad, Boudicca charging in her chariot to rout the Romans. Or buy an ice cream at the shop.
But seriously, she is a loss to the Australian entertainment scene. An artiste who made it to the top through talent and tenacity, with strong European roots from her brave immigrant parents. Vale Renee Geyer. Your music will stay with us forever.
It is a common misconception that to reach net zero emissions, the use of fossil fuels will cease altogether. This is explained clearly in a report by the World Economic Forum. To quote - 'the term net zero applies to a situation where global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity are in balance with emissions reductions.'
Reducing deforestation is one way to help redress this balance. Globally, we need to halve emissions levels by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050, to avoid triggering 'tipping points' when the effects of global warming begin to take on their own momentum.
Unfortunately, with the delays we have seen over the past decade in Australia we have a big job ahead of us.
Following the poor results of young people in maths and English we have decided to dumb down on geography too. Ever better they are going to be able to use AI to do assignments. At this rate we can do away with schools and teachers and see what happens. I guess they can walk around with their smartphones and solve all their problems with a press of a button. Good luck.
