Wagga City Council cops some flak from time to time over real or imagined inaction. Early in January I put in a complaint to the council and wrote to this paper (January 18) about the inaccessibility for mobility scooters over "Mothers Bridge" footbridge. Imagine my delight this morning (only five days later) on discovering the unnecessary barriers had been removed allowing quick and easy access for mobility scooter riders to the centre of town from Turvey Park.
Having just recently lost my beloved wife of 53 years I was in desperate need of something to lift my spirits, and this certainly did!
So, to Wagga City Council staff, please accept my personal, and on behalf of all mobility scooter riders in Turvey Park, a vote of thanks for such a timely response.
Please note: This letter was written by artificial intelligence. I've been reading the paper for the past 60 years, and I've never seen anything as ridiculous as this.
Nowadays, it seems like everyone is talking about artificial intelligence and how it's going to take over the world. Well, I've got news for you, it's not going to happen.
I've been around long enough to know that technology is always changing, but it's never going to replace good old fashioned hard work and common sense. And now, I hear that AI is going to be writing letters to the editor. That's just ridiculous.
I've spent my whole life working hard and earning my right to have a say in the community. I've been through wars and economic downturns, and I've never seen anything as ridiculous as this.
How dare these machines think they can replace real people with their fancy algorithms and programming?
I'm not afraid to say it, I'm a grumpy old retiree, and I don't take kindly to this kind of nonsense. If you want a real letter to the editor, you'll have to come and ask me. I've got plenty to say, and I'll say it loud and clear.
On Australia Day I'll have a cold stubby and that informal national dish - roast lamb - with a glass of Australian Shiraz and it will continue to be a grand and free country with a destiny that can only be determined by its people.
It is obvious to me that the dark clouds of doubt concerning human caused climate change, that have been hanging over many Australians' heads for a considerable time, have largely disbursed. It would seem the terrible climatic events in Australia of recent years have caused many people to realise that human-caused climate change is a reality that needs to be dealt with as soon as possible.The last federal election clearly indicated that more and more Australians are taking climate change very seriously.
People power has the potential to bring about some amazing results. Particularly, I hope, in relation to dealing with some of our large Australian industrial polluters that seem reluctant to change their ways. I am optimistic that with considerably enhanced people power, and the continued support of the Federal government, human-caused climate change can now be dealt with.
