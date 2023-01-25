The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, January 26

January 26 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: A vote of thanks for Wagga Council over bridge access

VOTE OF THANKS FOR COUNCIL

Wagga City Council cops some flak from time to time over real or imagined inaction. Early in January I put in a complaint to the council and wrote to this paper (January 18) about the inaccessibility for mobility scooters over "Mothers Bridge" footbridge. Imagine my delight this morning (only five days later) on discovering the unnecessary barriers had been removed allowing quick and easy access for mobility scooter riders to the centre of town from Turvey Park.

