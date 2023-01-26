Letters: Nation needs to be able to access mortality data

It was with a little concern I discovered that on January 24 the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) announced that the bureau would not publish the normal monthly mortality data set.
Based on rolling statistics the ABS were due to publish on January 24, mortality to inform the nation of the detailed charts and data up until the end of October 2022.
Given that following the rollout of the COVID inoculants the ABS have reported more than 20,000+ excess deaths (underlying cause unknown in addition to those claimed to have died with/of COVID) it might appear negligent to keep the nation uninformed on the unresolved matter of the evolving excess mortality details.
I have written to the Minister for Health seeking an explanation for the anomaly. Why would they do that?
I write to publicly applaud the staff and service provided at Wagga Base Hospital. A recent short stay brought me into contact with this outstanding service.
I include all staff including cleaners, food services, wardsmen, paramedics, nurses, doctors, physios, therapists, social workers, administrators, and technicians senior and junior. They were all amazing in their own way, always cheerful, helpful and diligent under somewhat difficult circumstances.
The nurses in particular are deserving of high praise for their ongoing enthusiasm, patience and professionalism.
The people of Wagga and surrounding towns should provide due recognition and be publicly proud of the service provided at Wagga Base by all the staff.
Such outstanding service is, without a doubt, above and beyond the call of duty.
READ MORE LETTERS:
LABOR'S FIRST BIG CRISIS?
It is eight months since Labor was elected to government. We were told this could be the first of several terms. Is the alcohol-fuelled violence in Alice Springs the start of the demolition, brick by brick, of the apparent wall of Labor invincibility?
One of Labor's first acts was to allow alcohol back into Aboriginal communities. At the same time the cashless debit card was abolished for welfare payments. It does not take much imagination to see what is paying the alcohol problem.
Apart from personal injury and property damage from the violence, spending on alcohol is depriving Indigenous women and children of food.
We see from Alice Springs and other Northern Territory communities how quickly the woke belief that self-determination is necessary, and there will not be any problems, has turned to mush.
Do any of the MPs who supported the retrograde alcohol and cash changes accept any responsibility for the pain and suffering they have unleashed?
It is interesting, the way that comics can hold up a mirror to what goes on in everyday life. The ZITS comic in your January 19 edition was a good example. I parked my green car in the Marketplace car park, and later returned to find a lady stroking the front mudguard with her hand, and crooning, "Beautiful car, - - - Beautiful car".
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.