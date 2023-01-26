The Daily Advertiser

Photos from the Quinty Pub Yabby Races, Wagga Citizenship Ceremony, markets, and Might Murrumbidgee Duck Race

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:52pm, first published January 26 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From yabby races to duck races, residents of Wagga and surrounds were out and about having fun this Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.