From yabby races to duck races, residents of Wagga and surrounds were out and about having fun this Australia Day.
At Victory Memorial Gardens, 75 people became Australian citizens in one of the biggest ceremonies ever in Wagga. Some had waited as long as nine years for the day to come.
Those who went down to Wagga beach witnessed the annual Mighty Murrumbidgee Duck Race. The free event raised $10,000 for South Wagga Apex.
The Collingullie Fishing Club hosted Yabby races at the newly opened Quinty Pub, attracting quite the crowd. Chantel Parmenter has the winning yabby in one of the final races of the day.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
