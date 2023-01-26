More than 70 people from 23 different countries became official Australian citizens at a community ceremony at the Victory Memorial Gardens yesterday.
The new Australians have come to Wagga from Burundi, China, Egypt, Estonia, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Jersey, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, Sudan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.
Robert Lun Gumring took the oath alongside his wife Nang Hee Nin Shin and children Thu Naw Gumring and Pe Latt Gumring, and he said it was a huge relief after such a long wait.
"We have been waiting for this moment for over nine years," he said.
"So finally it happened to us, incredible, we're very happy and proud to be Australian."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Gumring and his family came to Australia as refugees from Myanmar and applied for citizenship after four years in the country.
The family have welcomed three new children to the clan since they've been in Australia and Mr Gumring said it feels good for everyone in the family to be Australian.
Now they can finally visit relatives back home.
"We didn't have any security without [citizenship]. I hope this or next year we can see our parents. My wife hasn't seen her parents in nearly 15 years," he said.
Estonian-born Jette Tohvri, 25, became a citizen after living here since she was 19. It was an emotional day.
"It was hard, there were so many documents ... the whole time I was sitting there I was trying not to cry," she said.
"It's been a long journey and I've wanted it for so long ... just to be able to live here forever and for the rest of my life," she said.
The ages of our new citizens ranged from three to 84 years old. Young Margarette Sapong, 3, became Wagga's youngest newest citizen alongside her father Cholen, mother Jona and brother Lincoln, 10.
"It's an amazing feeling for the four of us to get this opportunity in life," Mr Sapong said.
"People are approachable and made us feel very welcome," Mrs Sapong said.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout oversaw the ceremony and said it was the moment that new citizens sing 'I am Australian' that normally gets to him.
"It can be such a long pipeline to get there ... when we sing 'I am Australian' that really impacts people," Cr Tout said.
"I work in the refugee space ... knowing some people's stories and seeing the look on people's faces when they get citizenship ... I get great enjoyment out of doing citizenship ceremonies."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.