People from 23 different countries took the oath of citizenship at Victory Memorial Gardens on Australia day

Updated January 26 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 5:00pm
Robert Lun Gumring and Nang Hee Nin Shin became Australian citizens with their two children Pe Latt, 12, (back left) and Thu Naw, 9 (second right).

More than 70 people from 23 different countries became official Australian citizens at a community ceremony at the Victory Memorial Gardens yesterday.

