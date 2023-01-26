The biggest duck race in the region staged an epic return this Australia Day with the event recording its best-ever turnout.
Mighty Murrumbidgee Duck Race organiser Josh Paul said the day was a great success, raising in the vicinity of $10,000.
"It's been fantastic," Mr Paul said.
"It's gone above and beyond what we were expecting with thousands of people coming down.
"It's the biggest event we've had down here for sure."
After COVID forced the event to take a three-year break, Mr Paul said it was great to be back.
"About 50 local businesses have supported the event," he said.
Mr Paul said the aim of the club's biggest annual event was to raise funds for Apex so it can continue its work in the local community.
"It was nice to get [such a great] response from the community to show this is what they still want."
The free event featured food trucks, free rides, live music courtesy of Jerry and George, and of course the all-important rubber duck race.
With a pool of $5000 worth in prizes, the duck race was a major attraction this year as 2000 rubber ducks took off on a hundred-metre dash down the water at Wagga Beach shortly after 3pm.
Ruby Milson claimed 1st prize of $2500, while Jay Conte scored the 2nd prize of $1000 and Tom Stockwell came 3rd with $500.
Dan Oakley and Jack Haines came 4th and 5th with each taking home $250, while 6th to 10th place each took home $50.
Reflecting on the large crowd numbers, Mr Paul said that was certainly a highlight this year.
"Bringing so many people together on the river has been great," he said.
"It's just nice to have the community back again and we're so lucky to have the river on our doorstep."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
