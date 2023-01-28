The Daily Advertiser
In Depth

Colonel Tim Stone takes reins as Commanding Officer of 1RTB, Kapooka

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
January 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Kapooka commandant Colonel Tim Stone. Picture by Madeline Begley

Colonel Tim Stone celebrated his army birthday on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.