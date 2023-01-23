Wagga families are among thousands who are concerned about how they will afford their children's school equipment this year, according to a recent survey.
The Smith Family surveyed 2000 families and found nine in 10 were worried about how they were going to buy everything their children need for school.
Half of all the parents and carers surveyed said their children might go without digital devices.
More than 20 per cent of parents already worried about purchasing school supplies said their children would miss out on access to the internet.
The Smith Family regional programs manager Olga Srbovski said more and more families had reached out to the organisation for help over the last few years.
"I don't think it's just been this past year, i think that we had the pandemic, which really impacted our children in terms of engaging with their learning," she said.
"But I think these last 12 months there really has been an increase in the cost of living. Food has gone up, rent has gone up for a lot of our families and that's actually compounded some of the stresses they already had in the previous couple of years."
Mrs Srbovski said she had also seen an increase in families reaching out for help.
In Wagga she said there are 1200 who access assistance through the Smith Family's Learning for Life program alone.
"Over the last 18 months or so, we've been able to provide many of our families with access to a digital device and also an internet connection," Mrs Srbovski said. "Being digitally connected is really important."
To help support more students to thrive at school, the Smith Family is searching for another 6,230 sponsors nationally as part of their back to school appeal.
Smith Family chief executive Doug Taylor said the digital access for low-income families has been an issue for a while now, but was accelerated by the shift to remote learning.
"Devices such as laptops and reliable internet are absolutely part of these education essentials in today's world, yet digital access and affordability is a major issue for students in low-income households," he said.
"Children who experience disadvantage are at risk of missing out on vital resources and support for their learning."
To find out more about becoming a sponsor visit www.thesmithfamily.com.au
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
