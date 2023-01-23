The Daily Advertiser

A small 100 metre long road in the west of Wagga is laying claim to the worst street in the whole city

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
January 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers Wayne and Lionel Harris have had enough of the incredible number of potholes that bedvil the small street in their neighbourhood. Pictures by Madeline Begley

It could be a hotly-disputed title but residents on a quiet street in the city's west believe they've got the worst road in Wagga, and they're not happy about it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.