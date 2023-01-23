It could be a hotly-disputed title but residents on a quiet street in the city's west believe they've got the worst road in Wagga, and they're not happy about it.
Arnott Street in Ashmont is only 100 metres long, but looks like a patchwork quilt of old poorly-filled potholes alongside another 40 or so fresh crumbling craters.
Lionel Harris is a resident on the adjoining Mumford Street and he's dismayed at the state of the roads in his area.
"I'd like to see another street in Wagga that's as bad as this," he said.
At one end of the street that exits onto Fernleigh Road, there are 15 potholes alone, which is incredibly dangerous for motorists, Mr Harris said.
"It's only going to get worse," he said. "It needs closing up, ripping up and resealing, the whole lot."
Lionel's brother Wayne has complained to the council about the horror street and said it's so bad that his sister-in-law, who has to travel in a scooter, cannot use the street and is forced an extra 500 metres around the block to get to the local shops.
"If old people are walking up here of a night time they'll trip on these holes," he said.
"For the size of it and the amount of potholes, it's got to be the worst road in Wagga."
The residents said they were sick of their pleas for a new surface falling on deaf ears and that, of late, the council hadn't even bothered to patch the potholes like before.
Lionel Harris has contacted the council as recently as two weeks ago and he and his neighbours have called a number of times in the hopes that it would be fixed, to no avail.
That was until Monday morning, when The Daily Advertiser put a number of questions to the council regarding the road.
The council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner told the DA that they did receive Mr Harris' request "earlier this month".
"I have spoken to the person who lodged the customer request and we are planning to fix these potholes this week," Mr Faulkner said.
"As outlined in the roads report to the November meeting of council, we are prioritising patching of potholes based on the road hierarchy and the management of risk to the road user."
Mr Harris was happy there may be some action, but was angry it took nearly two weeks and him contacting the media for it to happen.
"It's annoying they got back to me straight away after [the DA] emailed them, otherwise something still wouldn't have been done," he said.
"Why do you have to ring up the paper to get something done?"
Another resident, Keith Sims, said "nobody cares about Ashmont" enough to fix the street.
The poor state of the road has been costing residents money.
"The holes are getting that deep, I've already stuffed a shock, I've blown a diff on the front of my Jeep," Mr Sims said.
Mr Harris said he has blown two tyres on the road, while another resident, Joan Kelly, has also lost a tyre to the "disgusting" Arnott Street potholes. "You can't even go around them," she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
