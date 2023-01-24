The Daily Advertiser

'Powerhouse' mother Katelyn Davis nominated for Wagga's Citizen of the Year

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Citizen of the Year nominee Katelyn Davis, pictured with son Alexander, 2, at the Lake Albert Playgroup, a public playgroup registered by Playgroup NSW where she acts as volunteer co-ordinator. Picture by Madeline Begley

Katelyn Davis was a first-time mother in the early, frightening stages of the pandemic and she felt alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.