Katelyn Davis was a first-time mother in the early, frightening stages of the pandemic and she felt alone.
Ms Davis gave birth to son Alexander in October 2020 and most of her pregnancy had been disrupted by COVID.
Gone were the in-person supports such as antenatal classes and the interaction with other expectant mums.
"It was really hard," she said.
"Like when you watch movies, the birthing classes, people are always in them and they're so happy and they're making those connections."
Once she'd given birth, the isolation continued.
"Most cities, when you give birth at the hospital, you're automatically put into a mum's group and you'll be even with like five or six other women around the same age as you and you'll do stuff and you'll learn things together," she said.
"Wagga hasn't had automatic mums groups for around seven years."
Ms Davis craved that connection and wanted her son to be able to mix with other children as he grew up, and it was a Facebook post for a playgroup that turned it all around.
"It was amazing and we formed these amazing friendships. And it was just so nice to talk to another mum who had a baby and just sort of just relaxed with a coffee ... and it was just so nice to have that 'oh wow this is what having a baby is like'," she said.
The Lake Albert Playgroup has been running for 35 years in some form, but during COVID the numbers had dwindled and there weren't many playgroups still going in Wagga during the pandemic.
The group's coordinator, whose children were getting older, was also soon to leave, putting the group at threat of folding.
Ms Davis wasn't going to let her new support network slip by, so she took the reins and alongside 16 other women has brought the playgroup back to life.
They now have up to 170 families take part across eight weekly sessions.
Ms Davis has been nominated for Wagga's Citizen of the Year for her hard work.
"I feel a bit speechless about it," she said.
"I think it's great because I'm taking it as a really great opportunity to get the word out about our playgroup ... there's so many mums that are slipping through the cracks."
Ms Davis is described by her fellow mums as a "powerhouse" who has rejuvenated the playgroup, but for the mum with a degree in social work, she is just doing what comes naturally.
"I think there's a need. I think that's a huge part of all the social work education that I did. It's about finding a need and jumping on that need, and then just running with it. And I really needed a playgroup," she said.
Ultimately, the group is all about fostering strong community bonds.
"We all wanted to connect ... we just wanted to have a really safe place where we could take the kids and where we knew our kids would be able to just just grow and learn and play," she said.
"And we as adults would be able to have interaction with other adults and to form those communities and to see us through parenthood."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
