Police have suspended a P-plater's licence after they were caught driving more than 50 kilometres an hour over the speed limit in the Riverina's northwest.
About 12.55pm on January 20, police attached to the Griffith Highway Patrol detected a 2021 Grey Toyota RAV4 travelling eastbound on the Burley Griffin Way at Ardlethan at 153 kilometres per hour in a 100km/h zone.
When asked why she was driving so fast, she replied "there is no reason".
The driver was issued with a penalty notice for being a P2 driver exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 45km/h.
Her driver's licence was immediately suspended for six months and sanctions were applied to the vehicle's registration for three months.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
