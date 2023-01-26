The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Griffith's second Survival Day event saw hundreds come out to the pool to join in the success

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 7:00am
The Buuja Buuja Butterfly Dance Group performed several traditional dances. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's second Survival Day event saw a huge turnout, with hundreds coming out to the pool to join in the music, dance and creation - and pay tribute to the Wiradjuri culture.

Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

