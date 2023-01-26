Griffith's second Survival Day event saw a huge turnout, with hundreds coming out to the pool to join in the music, dance and creation - and pay tribute to the Wiradjuri culture.
The day started at 11am on Thursday, bringing people out to Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre for handicraft stalls, information and fun for the kids - as well as an opportunity for a dip in the pool on a hot summer day.
Many of Griffith's councillors, community organisers and residents came out to reflect on Australia's history and their relationship with the culture, as well as enjoy the sun and music while taking home a few souvenirs from the art stalls set up at the poolside.
Live music was played throughout the day, with some formal ceremonies and special dances beginning at 1.30.
Kids ran around with painted faces, while Griffith entertainer Dizzy Dilemma taught and performed hula-hooping.
Griffith's Australia Day ambassador Khushaal Vyas said it was his favourite of the Survival Day events he'd seen in his travels, and commended the turnout.
Aunty Rayma Johnson from the Buuja Buuja Butterfly Dance Group said that just holding the event showed the progress being made in reconciliation and understanding.
"This wasn't done even three years ago."
