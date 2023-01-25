The Daily Advertiser

Riverina farmers, firefighters terrified HumeLink power lines could spark bushfires

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:58pm, first published January 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darlow resident Rebecca Tobin and Adjungbilly firefighter Bill Kingwill fear the HumeLink power lines will spark bushfires, make them harder to extinguish and put firefighters at risk. Picture by Madeline Begley

Rebecca Tobin's family can still vividly remember the terrifying experience of fighting a bushfire right next to crackling, arcing power lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.