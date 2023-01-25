Rebecca Tobin's family can still vividly remember the terrifying experience of fighting a bushfire right next to crackling, arcing power lines.
Her father was battling a blaze near his cattle grazing property in Darlow, about 80 kilometres east of Wagga, when sparks began flying off the wires like fireworks.
"The noise which my dad describes was like a gigantic 'oomph' noise that just echoed danger. They're lucky none of them were under the lines when that occurred," Ms Tobin said.
That incident took place during the devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 and involved the 330kV power line which runs across large parts of the Riverina.
Plans for the $3.3 billion HumeLink project include the construction of a 500kV transmission line nearly twice the size of that existing power line, along a 350-kilometre loop between Wagga, Maragle and Bannaby.
Ms Tobin has been joined by hundreds of rural farmers and firefighters in calling for the project to be moved underground.
According to a report commissioned by the opponents, there is overwhelming evidence overhead power lines will significantly increase the frequency, intensity and severity of potential blazes.
Bill Kingwill, captain of Adjungbilly's RFS brigade, compared power lines during fires to giant "bug zappers" with the ability to kill firefighters.
He believes HumeLink would also cut off vital travel routes for RFS trucks, helicopters and planes, as they are advised to not travel in the space directly above or below the wires.
"These power lines are very dangerous and we've been calling from day one for it to be put underground," Mr Kingwill said.
Transgrid has found moving the line underground would skyrocket the cost of the project to $11.5 billion, a figure disputed by affected landowners.
The company said it is "remaining vigilant" in its asset management practices, to ensure there is no fire event on its network of power lines.
"We have operational controls to de-energise our lines to enable emergency services to perform its function, as demonstrated during the 2019-20 bushfires," a Transgrid spokesperson said.
"We are working with communities, governments, regulators and landowners to balance the timely delivery of clean, reliable energy to keep consumer bills low, while minimising the impacts to communities and the environment."
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has described the country's energy future as a "matter of great urgency" and it has been suggested delays caused by undergrounding HumeLink could put the state's energy grid at risk.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the federal and state governments should seriously consider coughing up extra funds to allow Transgrid to move the line underground.
"Transgrid themselves are constrained by the system they're operating in. The tools of approval and the AEMO basically say they have to build the cheapest option," Dr McGirr said.
"When you think about the increased risk of bushfires and the damage to communities ... this is a risk that needs to be managed and seriously thought through."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
