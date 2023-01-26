The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Indian community marks Republic Day, coinciding with Australia Day celebrations

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
January 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prajaletta Jathar, Pratik Kawadrar and Akhilesh Udeniyan at the Indian Republic Day celebrations at Apex Park yesterday. Picture by Les Smith

There were festivities galore as more than 200 of Wagga's Indian community gathered to celebrate a special national holiday at Lake Albert Hall yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.