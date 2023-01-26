There were festivities galore as more than 200 of Wagga's Indian community gathered to celebrate a special national holiday at Lake Albert Hall yesterday.
However, it wasn't Australia Day but Indian Republic Day, which commemorates the adoption of the country's constitution on January 26, 1950.
Event organiser Akhilesh Udeniyan said there was so much interest in the event that people were "jam-packed" into the hall.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Udeniyan said it was also "really exciting" to mark the special day.
"It's a mind-blowing experience to us, having Australia Day on the same day as Republic Day," he said.
Mr Udeniyan said it has been years since the last event was held in Wagga due to COVID.
The day featured traditional Indian sweets, songs and more.
Mr Udeniyan sung a patriotic song as part of the festivities.
"It was about the soldiers who are stationed on our borders 365 days [per year] to protect our country," he said.
"Some of the kids [also] danced."
He said the event has had a lot of support from the community, businesses and the council.
Mr Udeniyan said the day was about marking the historic achievements of his forebears.
"We are sharing the story of what our ancestors did for independence and how they fought for that," he said.
He said although India won independence from the British on August 15, 1947, the constitution didn't take effect until January 26, 1950.
January 26 was chosen as it was the same day in 1930 when one of India's main political parties Indian National Congress called for the country's independence.
Mr Udeniyan said marking the day was vital so the next generation can learn to appreciate its importance.
Coming out of India more than nine years ago, Mr Udeniyan is now an Australian citizen, but he still holds strong feelings for his mother country.
"I have mixed feelings ... and definitely feel patriotic towards India. But being an Australian citizen, I also respect this country."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.