One lane of a busy highway has reopened after a vehicle caught on fire on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway between Little Billabong and Kyeamba Gap about 10.10am following reports a vehicle had caught on fire.
One of two northbound lanes were closed temporarily as firefighters worked to put the fire out.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said three trucks were deployed to the scene.
Upon arrival firefighters located a single vehicle which had caught on fire, which then spread to a "small patch of grass".
"It took about 30 minutes to put out and the area has since been cleared," the spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.