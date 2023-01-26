The Daily Advertiser

Vehicle blaze sparks grass fire, shuts lane on Hume Highway at Little Billabong

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northbound lane closes temporarily on the Hume Highway near Kyeamba Gap as firefighters work to put out fire. Picture by LiveTraffic NSW

One lane of a busy highway has reopened after a vehicle caught on fire on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.