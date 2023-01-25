A DISTINGUISHED honour has been bestowed on Leeton's Paul Maytom, who has dedicated his life to serving the shire community.
Mr Maytom, the former long-serving mayor of Leeton Shire Council, has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of this year's Australia Day honours.
He was recognised for his "significant service to local government and the community of Leeton".
It was only in 2021 that Mr Maytom stepped away from his role as mayor and councillor after more than 30 years of local government service.
During that time not only was he a councillor and mayor, but he became involved in a variety of community groups and charities as a volunteer.
It is this dedication to the community and selflessness that has been honoured with his appointment as an AM.
RIVERINA AUSTRALIA DAY HONOURS
"I am proud to receive this ... I think to be recognised for serving our community is wonderful, but there are certainly many others out there who are just as deserving, if not probably more," he said.
"I think it's something not just for me, but our whole community.
"It's nice to be recognised. I've never been one for the 'stars and stripes', but this is certainly a big honour."
Mr Maytom is a passionate advocate for the Leeton shire community, whether it's a fair go for farmers, supporting new residents to town of all backgrounds or just helping people in general when they need it most.
He said helping people was something he would continue to do until his last days, saying it was this which gave him the greatest satisfaction.
Mr Maytom also said being appointed an AM was a tribute to his family, who have been part of his journey and provided support to him over the years.
"I will always be out there helping people if they need me to," he said.
"That is what makes our town great. We have many people doing wonderful things in our town, so it's always an honour and a privilege to help where I can."
