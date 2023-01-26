Locals turned out early to the Victory Memorial Gardens to beat the heat and snag a free breakfast on Australia Day.
The Australia Day 2023 community committee, supported by Council, held a morning event from 7am, with a host of activities to get the day going.
In perhaps the most Australian of Australia Day events, the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust held a thong throwing competition and the first prize - a $400 barbecue.
Organiser Moo Hubbard said the event was gold coin donation and the competition was taken very seriously with the big prize on the line.
"I've seen a gumboot throw, or a Dunlop Volley shoe, but never a thong and it's harder than you think," she said.
"It's a very Australian game isn't it," councillor Georgie Davies, who was on hand to judge the event, said.
"I just want to say a huge thanks to Barbeques Galore for providing the first prize."
There was also a live sand sculpture demonstration from Lismore artist Steve Machell.
Mr Machell has used sand for his art since he was in primary school and the fleeting nature of the sand is what draws him to the medium.
"It's what makes it special, it's here for the moment and gone tomorrow," he said.
The sculptor has been to Wagga three times in the past 12 months for various events and he has a soft spot for the city as it was the first town he visited after losing his home to the Lismore floods nearly a year ago.
"I love coming down to Wagga, it reminds me a lot of Lismore," he said.
"The first job after the flood was Fusion festival ... and that trip for me and my wife was really healing.
"We'd spent a couple of months in mud, just cleaning ... so Wagga always had a special place in my heart."
