The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Australia Day 2023 community committee hold free breakfast to get the big day going

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sand sculptor Steve Machell loves coming to Wagga, especially in the year after he lost his home to the Lismore floods. Picture by Conor Burke

Locals turned out early to the Victory Memorial Gardens to beat the heat and snag a free breakfast on Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.