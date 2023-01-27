The Daily Advertiser

Low-cost airline Bonza goes on sale with first flights from Albury to Sunshine Coast

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 27 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza will begin flying twice a week from Albury to the Sunshine Coast from April 10 with tickets made available to book on Friday. Picture by Bonza

Riverina residents will be able to fly directly from Albury to the Sunshine Coast in April after new low-cost airline Bonza put its first flights on sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.