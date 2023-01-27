Riverina residents will be able to fly directly from Albury to the Sunshine Coast in April after new low-cost airline Bonza put its first flights on sale on Friday.
The Albury to Sunshine Coast route was one of 15 made live, with one-way flights from as low as $69.
Bookings can be made through the Fly Bonza app from April 10, with the twice weekly return flight to depart on Mondays and Fridays.
"The wait is over," Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said.
"Bonza is excited to announce we are now on sale with flights from our Sunshine Coast base which includes Sunshine Coast to Albury with flights starting from $69 per person one way.
"Affordable air travel has arrived and we can't wait for the Albury-Wodonga community to paint the skies purple with our legends.
"We're delighted to be delivering on our commitment to make air travel more accessible.
"We promised choice and better connectivity to the regions for less and we've been beyond delighted with the support for our mission.
"Bonza is here to take Aussies from A to B without the C (cost and complexity)."
Travellers who have already downloaded the app should delete and reinstall the latest version to have the ability to book flights.
Ms Povey said the flights on sale now are an indication of what's here to stay from Bonza.
"It's important that Aussie travellers know we're on sale, not having a sale," she said.
"We're committed to low cost fares which will in turn, stimulate new markets for Australia's domestic tourism industry.
"We're confident whenever customers choose to travel, all our fares and not just our starting fares will represent great value."
Routes from Bonza's second base at Melbourne Airport are expected to go on sale in a matter of weeks.
