David Bardos believes there is one constant among the nine passionate residents in the running for Wagga's Citizen of the Year - they are all driven towards making Wagga a better place to live.
The PCYC president said he was "extremely honoured" to have been put forward for the award, especially when he saw his fellow nominees.
"I was very surprised to even be considered. Looking at the names of my fellow nominees it is an absolute privilege to be named beside them," Mr Bardos said.
"We all have this relentless pursuit of giving back to the community and some of these nominees have given so much."
Since moving to Wagga from the Philippines about 17 years ago, Mr Bardos has worked hard to improve and grow the city he chose to make his home.
Outside of his work in the shipping industry and with the PCYC, he has been involved with various committees with RDA Riverina, Committee 4 Wagga and Charles Sturt University.
He is also the owner of ARMD Riverina, a self-defence school which educates women on personal safety.
The Tatton resident said his involvement with these groups has been centred around creating more opportunities for Wagga residents.
"It's really about the direction of making Wagga a better place to work, live and invest," Mr Bardos said.
"I wanted to help provide that service for the upliftment in the liveability and conditions here in Wagga."
Looking back over his accomplishments in the past year, Mr Bardos said there were "a few bits and pieces" which stood out above the rest.
These included arranging for the Australian Peak Shippers Association to host their annual regional conference in Wagga and helping to coordinate the Wagga Business Summit.
His biggest highlight was the completion and opening of the city's new $23 million PCYC building at Bolton Park.
Mr Bardos has been involved with the youth organisation for over 15 years and has served as president of the Wagga branch for nearly a decade.
He said he was drawn to the group due to its vision and commitment towards empowering youth.
"The PCYC has been in Wagga for 60 years now this year and the contributions they've had for the community has been very critical in the city's development," Mr Bardos said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
