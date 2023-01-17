Wagga councillor Dan Hayes has lamented the installation of tall, imposing fences around the perimeter of local school ovals, arguing it prevents the public from accessing vital green spaces.
High-security fencing has recently become synonymous with many public schools across NSW, driven by claims the fences reduce vandalism and increase safety for students.
But Cr Hayes has described the initiative as a "sad loss" for Wagga families who have suddenly found themselves cut off from sprawling green ovals.
"All those open space areas, cricket nets, places to go take a footy, throw a frisbee or do a cartwheel - they're all gone and not open anymore," Cr Hayes said.
"The fences have gone up and they're shutting people out. They've severed that connection that schools used to have with the community."
The NSW government launched the Share Our Space program in 2018. It allows public schools to open up their ovals and facilities to the public during holidays.
No schools in Wagga have participated in the program this summer. According to a NSW Department of Education spokesperson this is due to recent flooding events.
"Schools in the Wagga area were not included due to access road closures, the safety of those accessing the school or works occurring on the site that impacts the space being shared," the spokesperson said.
Cr Hayes said he was shocked when he saw no Wagga schools were taking part and called for the region's ovals to be made more accessible to the public.
South Wagga Football Club first grade coach Andy Heller believes school ovals could also be used to help the growth of local sporting clubs.
He said the maintenance of fields is currently a huge expense for many small clubs and it would be logical for them to be given the option of using school facilities.
"I have suggested as a club we reach out to local schools because they have a bunch of unused fields," Mr Heller said.
"While there is a lack of sporting facilities it would make sense if local sporting clubs could access those facilities."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr has promised to enquire about the lack of Wagga participants in the Share Our Space program.
He said it was important to find the balance between sharing green spaces and also protecting the safety and security of schools.
"While it's very important the government delivers on what it says it's going to do, at the same time I just want to make sure there aren't any safety and security issues that have perhaps prevented schools from opening up their ovals," Dr McGirr said.
Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said the closing off of school ovals was not an issue and the program wasn't designed for areas like Wagga.
"Wagga has no lack of green space and open space for people to play in or practice their sporting endeavours during the school holiday program," Mr Fang said.
"The program is more important around more metropolitan built-up areas where those ovals are less available than they are in places like Wagga."
Mr Fang said the criticism from Cr Hayes, an outspoken member of the NSW Labor party, was a "desperate move" to drum up political outrage ahead of the upcoming state election.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
