The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/The Weekender - List

Wagga City Council announces local nominees for Australia Day 2023 awards

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:14pm, first published January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twenty-six dedicated residents have been nominated for Wagga's Australia Day Awards. Picture by Madeline Begley

Dedicated volunteers, young talents and local icons are sprinkled throughout the impressive list of nominees for Wagga's Australia Day awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.