Dedicated volunteers, young talents and local icons are sprinkled throughout the impressive list of nominees for Wagga's Australia Day awards.
In a huge jump from last year's edition, a whopping 26 residents have been put in the running for the five categories.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said those nominated are being recognised for their generous contributions to the community.
"These nominees have worked tirelessly devoting time and energy into making Wagga a better place to live for all," Cr Tout said.
"It is wonderful to see so many citizens being recognised for the outstanding work they do for our community."
Just eight nominees were put forward for last year's Australia Day awards, with passionate volunteer Deidre Tome being named the Citizen of the Year.
Mrs Tome said it was wonderful to see that people in Wagga have spent time thinking about those who go above and beyond for the rest of the community.
"It's great to see more than a couple of nominees in each section and that people within the community are recognising the volunteering of others who do a lot," Mrs Tome said.
"There are so many worthy recipients in there and I honestly don't know how they are going to pick a person to be named."
She said many of the nominees are probably feeling "a little surprised" but also pleased their efforts have been recognised.
"There's some really strong and very dedicated people in that group that have been doing things for a long time," Mrs Tome said.
Winners will be announced at the official Australia Day awards ceremony, which is being held at the Civic Theatre on Wednesday, January 25.
Citizen of the Year:
Young Citizen of the Year
Walk of Honour
Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award
Environmental Citizen of the Year
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
