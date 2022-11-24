Wagga's all-new $23 million Police Citizens Youth Club will officially opens its doors on Friday morning.
The 10,000-square-metre Wagga PCYC, located on Fitzhardinge Street in the city's CBD, is the largest of the state's 66 facilities to date.
The complex includes a 3200-square-metre air conditioned and heated multipurpose sports hall, a gym, studios for martial arts, boxing, dance and yoga, a public cafe, conference and meeting facilities.
It also features an out-of-school-hours centre, a youth drop-in hub and more than 100 undercover parking spots.
While the former PCYC centre was situated at a the far end of Gurwood Street, the new precinct has been built in a much more prominent location - on the former site of the South Wagga Bowling Club at the corner of Edward and Fitzhardinge streets.
Wagga PCYC club manager Wayne Flood said the new facility will enable the club to connect with the community on a "much larger scale" than their previous centre.
"The dynamic of Wagga has changed," Mr Flood said.
"It's [now] a very multicultural town."
Mr Flood said this was evident even in their own staff, who come from five different nationalities.
"We hope to engage with each community in Wagga and bring them into the centre," he said.
"My job is to ensure the club is relevant for what the community needs."
PCYC NSW chief executive Dominic Teakle said the opening of the brand new facility marks a major pivot for the organisation.
"There is a strategic shift towards running bigger sport and recreation facilities in large communities like Wagga," Mr Teakle said.
The CEO said Wagga's new centre is a "contemporary sport and recreation facility with heart that gives back to the community".
Mr Teakle values the connection the PCYC has with the local community and said it's important to maintain that into the future.
"We want Waggians to come in," he said.
He said a key part of that is ensuring the community feels there is a benefit.
"People will look at us [and our new facility] and wonder why they don't get it all for free given it's a charity," Mr Teackle said.
"But it's not about that. We need to generate a sustainable income to fund the programs that happen [here]."
PCYC runs a range of programs in the Wagga community, including Rise Up, run with the police, and Grit, an early intervention mental health and resilience program.
"We won't ever turn away a young person from the facility, but we have to sustain that," Mr Teakle said.
"So if they are using the facility, that still costs money, so we need some way to pay for that."
PCYC NSW is a charity working in partnership with community and the police to empower youth, get kids active in life and reduce and prevent youth crime.
Founded in 1963, PCYC Wagga will turn 60 years old next year.
The new facility is jointly funded by federal, state and local government.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
