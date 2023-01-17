Mystery surrounds the departure of the man tasked with keeping Wagga's water clean as Riverina Water abruptly parts ways with its director of engineering.
Bede Spannagle, a professional with 30 years' experience in the sector, left the water supplier this week after nearly a decade in the role.
The Daily Advertiser understands that the Riverina Water County Council board - on which a number of Wagga councillors sit - were informed of the decision at a meeting on Sunday.
Mr Spannagle's departure has been described as sudden, with staff being informed on Monday. It's believed he had at least 12 months left on his contract.
A Riverina Water spokesperson would not comment on the reason Mr Spannagle's tenure was cut short yesterday.
"Mr Spannagle's employment with Riverina Water ended on January 16, 2023 in accordance with the terms of his employment contract," they said.
Riverina Water operates under the provisions of the Local Government Act 1993, under which senior managers can be terminated at any time with notice.
Riverina Water chairperson Tim Koschel told The Daily Advertiser the board was not involved in the move.
"The board were informed by the CEO, but as it was an operational decision it wasn't a decision from the board," Mr Koschel said.
The DA understands that the board's reaction to Mr Spannagle's departure was mixed as many members had close dealings with the engineer over the years.
Mr Spannagle had been employed by Riverina Water for nearly a decade, beginning in 2014.
He oversaw the new $44 million treatment plant that serves the Wagga, Lockhart, Greater Hume and Federation council areas, which opened in October 2021.
Mr Spannagle would not be drawn on the exact nature of his departure, but said he leaves the company happy with the work he completed over his time in the Riverina Water job.
"I certainly enjoyed nine years and I'm very proud of the achievements that I've been able to deliver," he said.
"The new water treatment plant is one of the single largest infrastructure projects of its type at the time and I leave the organisation with a very bright future."
A URL on the Riverina Water website that once linked to Mr Spannagle's bio was active and still included his name, but led to a page not found message yesterday.
Mr Spannagle was responsible for the engineering, construction, maintenance and water treatment functions at Riverina Water.
He has served 17 years in executive positions within local government and is the current president of the Local Government Engineers' Association.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
