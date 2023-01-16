Residents are being warned to prepare their homes for adverse weather as Wagga embraces its peak storm season, with thunderstorms likely for the rest of January.
Rain, possibly heavy, lightning, hail and wind are the conditions residents can expect to see over the next two weeks.
Wagga SES Deputy Zone Commander Shane Hargrave said Riverina residents there is the possibility of severe thunderstorms from Wednesday.
"We have favourable conditions tomorrow but we are likely to see another trough come through on Wednesday," Mr Hargrave said.
It's no anomaly for Wagga to experience this kind of weather during January, and although there aren't any major threats as yet, Mr Hargrave urges residents to ensure their homes are prepared.
"Normal summer thunderstorms is what we're expecting, especially towards the end of the afternoon after a hot day, and into the evening as well as overnight," he said.
"We've had some storms so far but it hasn't caused to many issues around.
"There have been some trees that have fallen down and there have been some houses with roof damage but our volunteers are prepared and ready to respond to any needs of the community."
Wagga copped thunderstorms on Sunday morning and Monday evening, but neither having a big effect.
"We're looking at rain, hail and wind, so prepare your properties over the next couple of days, that's really important," Mr Hargrave said.
Preparations include tying down large objects they may be picked up by the wind or swept away by torrents.
"Clean out any gutters and really take a good look around your property, remove cars away from any trees and tie any loose items like trampolines down," Mr Hargrave said.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts rising humidity levels across inland NSW could see thunderstorms develop each afternoon into early next week, with heavy rain and damaging winds the main threat.
Property owners are also being warned to inspect properties following spouts of lightning activity.
"We encourage landholders who see lightning activity near their property to just go out and inspect their property and see if there are any trees that have been struck," RFS operations officer Bradley Stewart said.
Lightning that strikes a tree can cause a fire inside the tree which can go unidentified for several days before the fire eventually breaks out, in which it will then spread at rapid pace.
For emergency assistance call 132500 or call 000 in life threatening circumstances.
