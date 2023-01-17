The Daily Advertiser

Vinnies urges Wagga residents to donate respectfully

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 17 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies southern NSW area manager Karen Lewis among bags of donations that came to the Peter Street sorting facility over a period of just two days. Picture by Madeline Begley

All year round Wagga's second-hand charity store workers are made to deal with the piles of donations that get left out on streets for scavengers to dig through, but the start of the year is particularly overwhelming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.