Two months after the Hay Plains experienced its worst flood in 60 years, parts of the region are set to remain underwater for months yet.
Large swathes of the region turned into an inland sea and while many farms have since dried up, some locals are still waiting.
Livestock farmers Ali and Hugh McLean live on a property at Booligal to the north of Hay which remains underwater.
Ms McLean said up to 45 per cent of the couple's 28,000 acre property remains inundated.
She said when the flood reached its worst, up to 75 per cent of the farm was inundated with many access roads cut off.
Unfortunately, they lost some livestock during the floods and experienced a months-long delay in production.
"They always say you lose more stock in a in a good year than a bad year and that's certainly true," Ms McLean said.
"During a drought while it is hard, we can manage cash flow and stock numbers.
"But what happened during the floods, we were unable to access stock and physically get to them without basically a helicopter.
"We couldn't get them into the yards, assess or sell them, so we basically went into a holding pattern for eight weeks."
Recalling just how wet those times were, Ms McLean said even after the rivers and creeks were already full, the catchment received incredible volumes of rain.
"During September to October, across the catchment from Temora to Oxley, 3.6 million megalitres of rain fell," she said.
"That on top of an already full catchment is really why we had so much inundation in our rural areas.
"It shows us that none of us are in control of nature."
When the major flood peak hit Hay in mid-November, all access roads leading in and out of Hay went underwater, although the town itself was not completely cut off.
Nevertheless, it resulted in a decline of travellers through the town, impacting local business.
Owner of the local Riverina Hotel, David Sloan said his pub took a significant hit.
Mr Sloan said while the hotel usually makes 100 meals a night, this dropped down to as low as 50 for weeks.
Then when the roads resurfaced he faced another dilemma.
"Even when it was [back] open, we couldn't convince people they could get through," Mr Sloan said.
"They had heard we were underwater... but as I said to one lady, I wouldn't tell her a story just to get her here."
During the trying times, emergency services were inundated with calls for assistance and flood rescues.
Reflecting on that period, Robert Marmont of Hay SES recalled they received 34 calls in just two days, up from the usual 4 per day.
Mr Marmont said the township of Hay itself escaped flooding from the river, however flash flooding came close to entering several homes on one occasion.
Not everyone was as fortunate however, with residents of a property in South Hay at The Forest forced to flee after their levee breached.
50 kilometres west of Hay, residents in the village of Maude, faced even more significant challenges as the main road into town went under half a metre of water.
Mr Marmont said at one point the floodwaters submerged a six kilometre stretch of the Hay-Maude Road.
Working on a farm halfway to Maude, local farmer Jackson Byrnes said they escaped the worst of the flooding.
"The only real issue we had was getting to the Maude Road. We had to go by tractor because we were under a foot of water," he said.
Mr Byrnes said farmers around Maude were particularly hard hit.
Looking back over the past several months, Mr Marmont said the challenging times brought out the best in the community.
"All members of the SES, RFS, Council, Fire & Rescue and the community worked together to help one another," he said.
He noted one example of farmers proactively turning the local sheep yards into a transit point as the country went underwater.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
