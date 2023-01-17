The Daily Advertiser
Left in the Wake

Months on and flooding still lingers in the Hay Plains as farmers count the cost

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 12:00pm
A tractor makes its way across a flooded paddock during the 2022 flooding around Maude. Picture supplied by Peter Thomson

Two months after the Hay Plains experienced its worst flood in 60 years, parts of the region are set to remain underwater for months yet.

