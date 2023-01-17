Ground shakes as quakes strike villages across the region

Two small Riverina communities have been shaken after earthquakes hit the region this week.
The people of Boorowa in the region's northeast felt the ground stir as a magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck the town about 5.30pm on Monday.
Geoscience Australia said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It follows less than 24 hours after another earthquake hit the region.
About 6pm on Sunday evening, the village of Barmedman just south of West Wyalong shook as a magnitude 2.0 earthquake hit.
That quake was only two kilometres deep.
According to Geoscience Australia Senior Seismologist Dr Jonathan Bathgate, earthquakes of this magnitude are relatively common across the region.
Australia experiences over 100 magnitude three earthquakes across the country every year with many times more magnitude two earthquakes and smaller.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.