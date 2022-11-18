The Daily Advertiser

Marrar to welcome back Team of the Century forward Brad Turner for season 2023

By Matt Malone
November 18 2022 - 5:00pm
Marrar forward Brad Turner in action for the Bombers against North Wagga back in 2017. Picture by Les Smith

MARRAR Team of the Century member Brad Turner will make a comeback for the Farrer League premiers next season.

