MARRAR Team of the Century member Brad Turner will make a comeback for the Farrer League premiers next season.
Turner, who was named at full-forward in the Bombers' Team of the Century, will return after four years off to assist Marrar in their premiership defence next season.
Turner was an integral part of Marrar's back-to-back premiership success in 2017-18 and decided to retire on a high after the club's centenary success.
But the 34-year-old, who has kicked 243 goals from 111 first grade games in the red and black, has decided to pull the boots back on after watching the Bombers' grand final win over The Rock-Yerong Creek in September.
"He was watching the grand final this year, he was down there, and obviously we got the win and was pretty pumped up about it," new Marrar coach Cal Gardner explained.
"I think he's got itchy feet to come back."
Turner will add to Marrar's key position stocks, joining the likes of Harry Reynolds and Liam James that can play either end of the ground.
Gardner believes the return of Turner will provide further versatility.
"He can play a variety of roles for us, really," he said.
"When he used to play for us, he predominantly played forward but he has that ability to go back as well so we'll just have to wait and see how he fits in with the team."
Turner joined Marrar in 2011 and was assistant coach at the club for a number of years during his eight seasons playing.
Gardner said Turner is the kind of footballer, and person, that will bring a lot to the table both on and off the field at Langtry Oval.
"We're a very young list so it's good to have some leadership on the field and some direction for the younger fellas," he said.
"He's also a good addition to have off the field and a good bloke to have around the club."
The return of Turner is a highlight of a relatively quiet off-season at Marrar.
Best and fairest winner Jack Reynolds has departed for North Albury and key defender Logan Gray has indicated he is unlikely to be back next season.
The Bombers have welcomed Connor Willis from Osborne.
