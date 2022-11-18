RILEY Bradshaw will make his first grade debut at just 14 for South Wagga on Saturday.
The reigning Wagga Cricket premiers have selected Bradshaw for their opening Twenty20 fixture against Saint Michaels at Robertson Oval.
Bradshaw will become one of the club's youngest debutants when he steps out at just 14 years and 10 months.
South Wagga coach Joel Robinson said Bradshaw's selection was reward for effort.
"Riley's going to be a good all-rounder," Robinson said.
"He got a taste of senior cricket last year and has put in a lot over the pre-season so we thought it was a good opportunity to get some experience."
Nick Buchanan will also debut for South Wagga. He plays for Coolamon in the Ardlethan-Barellan competition but will get a taste for the Blues during the harvest break.
It will be a relatively young Blues line-up that takes to the field on Saturday with Bradshaw and Buchanan joining fellow up-and-comers such as Noah Harper, Hayden Watling and Jed Guthrie in the South Wagga team.
