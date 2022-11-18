The Daily Advertiser

Wagga United appoint Jayden Beattie as Pascoe Cup coach with James Samson to take on Leonard Cup role

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Wagga United coach Jayden Beattie (right) is welcomed on board by club president Jarrod Bennett. Picture by Madeline Begley

NEW Wagga United coach Jayden Beattie wants to bring back the club's ruthless streak after being appointed to the top job for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.