NEW Wagga United coach Jayden Beattie wants to bring back the club's ruthless streak after being appointed to the top job for next season.
Beattie has been promoted to the Pascoe Cup coaching position at Wagga United after two seasons at the club.
The 26-year-old defender takes over from James Samson, who will switch over to Wagga United's Leonard Cup team and coach the club's women.
Beattie said it was an honour to take on the coaching job at the club.
"It's a bit of an honour, really. There has been some good coaches over the years at Wagga United," Beattie said.
"Trav Weir, Dave Leonard and more recently we've had Aaron Mo'ane, who did a pretty good job, and then James last year, who also carried that on. It's good to be on that list, I guess."
Beattie played his junior soccer at Tolland and crossed over to United two seasons ago.
He helped out Samson during this season and it was there that he decided to pursue coaching.
"I wanted to do it when I was a little bit younger and I kind of put it on the backburner for a bit and just focused on playing," he said.
"I took a couple of sessions throughout this year when James was away and that kind of got the bug back. I sat down with JB (Jarrod Bennett) and let him know I was keen to do it. I guess from there, Sammy indicated he wanted to take on the women's role instead so it all fell into place, really."
Wagga United experienced their worst ladder finish in years this season, ending up ninth with only Cootamundra below them.
Beattie has no hesitation in saying it was not good enough and wants to rediscover United's killer instinct.
"There's no hiding the fact that we finished a lot lower than what we wanted to. Sometimes you just have to call a spade a spade and admit that you weren't good enough throughout the season," he said.
"We definitely will look to bring people in. A couple of key areas, one will definitely be a goal scorer, we didn't score enough goals last year and we'll probably look to sure up the backline just a little bit and give us a bit of depth so when we do have guys away, we have people there that can fill the positions appropriately.
"We have a few good guys in the ressies that will definitely get their opportunities this year too, so that's exciting.
"One thing you want to bring back in is you look back at the older Wagga United teams that Trav coached and Dave Leonard coached, they were just ruthless. They were aggressive and ruthless and that's the kind of game culture I want to bring back, having a bit of pride in the result, not conceding the crappy goals that we shouldn't concede."
With improving standards and trying to get back into winning habits the focus, Beattie is not looking at the big picture just yet.
"I'll take things a week at a time," he said.
"It's all well and good to say we want to play finals, which everyone does, but we'll take things a week at a time, focus on winning our first game, and then our second game and our third game and hopefully we'll be within striking distance by half way and we can formulate more of a plan from there.
"Things change during the season so we'll just take it a week at a time and see where that puts us."
Wagga United president Jarrod Bennett said Beattie was the right man for the job.
"He's obviously been with our club now for two years and has put in a lot of hard work in the last two years. He's on board with the way the club wants to go in the future so that's why we've appointed him to the top job," Bennett said.
"He doesn't really need to change much from what he's showed the last couple of years as a player. It's just his leadership on and off the field and the way he gets the best out of the boys on and off the field, again, is what we're looking for."
Bennett does not believe it will take much to turn United around.
"Position wise on the ladder didn't reflect the way we played last year. We lost nine games by one goal, you turn those nine games into a draw and you're sitting top four aren't you?" he said.
