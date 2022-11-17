The Daily Advertiser

Cricket Wagga 2022-23 season preview: Step aside South Wagga, Wagga City is headed back to the top

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captains Hamish Starr (Kooringal Colts), Isaac Cooper (Lake Albert), Sam Perry (Wagga RSL) and Josh Thompson (Wagga City) ahead of the season.

It's been a tough, and very wet, start to the Wagga Cricket season but when the all clear finally arrives it's shapes as an intriguing one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.