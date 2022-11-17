It's been a tough, and very wet, start to the Wagga Cricket season but when the all clear finally arrives it's shapes as an intriguing one.
South Wagga and Wagga City have dominated the competition in recent times but a change to see them come back towards the pack could be in store.
The Blues are set to have plenty of different faces after going on to win the grand final while the Cats depth is a big concern with a number of changes to their team.
Wagga RSL weren't far away from a grand final appearance last year and there hasn't been a lot of change for Lake Albert or Kooringal Colts while St Michaels have been working to get a more competitive side on the field.
With such a delayed start, and the potential for further rain to further compress things, expect little to be between the teams this season.
Last year: Fifth
Coach: Keenan Hanigan
Captain: Hamish Starr
Gains: Sam Gainsford
Losses: Nil
Thoughts on the season ahead: "We've had good numbers at training, Sammy (Gainsford) is a big in for us and we just need the rain to stay away. We've pretty much got the same team as last year but we've got Sam with the bat and the ball, plus a bit of leadership. Last year was very disappointing considering we had a bit of luck a couple of years ago getting into the grand final but this year if we aren't in the grand final we will be a little bit under done. We definitely should be a top-two finish, if not one. I've got high hopes with the playing group and the depth we've got this year." - Hamish Starr
Verdict: Are a side who struggled to put it all together last season, especially with the bat after relying on Dave Bolton to score the bulk of runs for so many years. There's going to be plenty of pressure on Sam Gainsford to fill that void but there's plenty of talent in the Colts line up, and they've proven they can put a string of games together in the past but their start will be crucial.
Prediction: Fourth
Last year: Fourth
Coach: Isaac Cooper
Captain: Isaac Cooper
Gains: Adam Newcombe
Losses: Samuel Smith
Thoughts on the season ahead: "Numbers have been pretty good recently so we're pretty happy and there's not too many changes. It's been pretty smooth sailing. We've got a few blokes who are returning to first grade full-time, which we're pretty happy with. I feel we should be playing finals again and I can't see why we can't with a good young squad." - Isaac Cooper
Verdict: There's not much change at the Bulls who have been around the finals mark for the past few seasons. While it's generally not a bad thing it may not work in their favour this season as they've struggled to match it with the best teams and will be relying on some individuals to really stand up to close the gap.
Prediction: Fifth
Last year: Premiers
Coach: Joel Robinson
Captain: Luke Gerhard
Gains: Hayden Watling, Nathan Cooke, Warren Clunes, Charlie Greer, Seb Graf
Losses: Blake Harper, Brayden Ambler, Connor McGinn, Nathan Butt
Thoughts on the season ahead: "I still thing we'll be up there as we've got some qualities cricketers throughout our club. It probably means there's a little bit more pressure on some of the young guys to step up but a lot of them have won a premiership now and played a lot of senior cricket. I think they're ready to step up and fire so we should be thereabouts ago. Everyone's expectation is to play in a grand final at the end of the year and we set our standards pretty high and want to be there again." - Luke Gerhard
Verdict: Have been the benchmark for most of the last decade but there's been plenty of change at the Blues this season. With reigning Brian Lawrence Medal winner Blake Harper and former Riverina representative player Brayden Ambler not in the mix this season, and doubts over how much involvement Jake Scott and Alex Smeeth will have this season, keeping that lofty position will be harder. While the club has had good depth it will really be put to the test this season but it is hard to write off the Blues.
Prediction: Third
Last year: Last
Coach: Mark Grigg and Stu Slocombe
Captain: Nathan Corby
Gains: Ben Snell, Darni Yerradimme, Adbul Mohammed, Connor McGinn
Losses: Dave Garness, Jack Reynolds, Harry Reynolds
Thoughts on the season ahead: "It's totally different pre-season and nets to actually getting on the paddock but the pre-season has been a lot better than the last few years with numbers and people being keen for the season to kick off. It looks good and there's a few younger fellows that are stepping up that we bleed in this year and hopefully we've got numbers this year. Last year we didn't have great depth in our stock and were chasing players each week but I think most clubs are like that. We'd like to win a game to start with but we really have to change our mindset on how we play as we're still stuck in two-day stuff. We really have to strike early with the bat and with the ball and just stay in the arm wrestle. Last year we were probably 50 to 60 runs and a couple of wickets off but if we can put a couple of partnerships together with the bat and the ball we should give it a fair run." - Nathan Corby
Verdict: The only was is up for the Saints but while they've brought in some talent they certainly needed. Not only did they struggle last season, failing to win a game, but with their opening bowling partnership both not expected to be at the club there's big shoes to fill as well. Batting was the main issue last season and there's going to have to be a big improvement in that department if St Michaels are going to rise back up the ladder.
Prediction: Last
Last year: Runners-up
Coach: Josh Thompson
Captain: Josh Thompson
Gains: Jack Harper
Losses: Max Harper, Zac Lewis
Thoughts on the season ahead: "It's annoying you can't get any repetition with training because of the wet weather but everything has been cruising along pretty nicely. Hopefully we can go one better than last year, that's always the thing you want to try to do, but with how the season is shaping up we'll just try to get everyone together, regroup when cricket is actually going to start and go from there. Build brick by brick." - Josh Thompson
Verdict: The Cats have consistently been at or never near to the top of Wagga Cricket for the past decade and things don't look like changing. While they've lost a former Brian Lawrence Medal winner his brother showed he's got plenty to give after his cameo appearance last year. Any team with Jon Nicoll and Josh Thompson is going to be a good one and expect another big showing.
Prediction: Premiers
Last year: Third
Coach: Sam Perry
Captain: Sam Perry
Gains: Samuel Smith
Losses: Charlie Cull, Jack Carey, Rikki Bovey
Thoughts on the season ahead: "It would be disappointing not to make finals as at the back end of last year we showed we can mix it with the good things. I think we can go on with it with a few of the younger blokes have been looking stronger and more confident at training and hopefully we can see a big season from a few of the younger guys." - Sam Perry
Verdict: The Bulldogs have been slowly building up and now their younger talent has plenty of experience under their belts. While they have a couple of big outs, they showed they can match it with the top teams last season and this could be their time to take another big step.
Prediction: Second
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.