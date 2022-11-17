Thoughts on the season ahead: "It's totally different pre-season and nets to actually getting on the paddock but the pre-season has been a lot better than the last few years with numbers and people being keen for the season to kick off. It looks good and there's a few younger fellows that are stepping up that we bleed in this year and hopefully we've got numbers this year. Last year we didn't have great depth in our stock and were chasing players each week but I think most clubs are like that. We'd like to win a game to start with but we really have to change our mindset on how we play as we're still stuck in two-day stuff. We really have to strike early with the bat and with the ball and just stay in the arm wrestle. Last year we were probably 50 to 60 runs and a couple of wickets off but if we can put a couple of partnerships together with the bat and the ball we should give it a fair run." - Nathan Corby