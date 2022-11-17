The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL stand-in captain Rod Guy is looking forward to starting the season against Wagga City on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Wagga RSL stand-in captain Rod Guy is looking forward to opening the season against Wagga City.

After building momentum over the last couple of years, Wagga RSL believes this could be the season where they take the challenge to benchmark sides South Wagga and Wagga City.

