After building momentum over the last couple of years, Wagga RSL believes this could be the season where they take the challenge to benchmark sides South Wagga and Wagga City.
The Bulldogs face the Cats this Saturday in round one of the Twenty20 Big Bash Competition with RSL stand-in captain Rod Guy looking forward to starting the season.
"It's obviously been a long pre-season for everyone, so to get out there will be good," Guy said.
"The boys have been out watching the seconds, thirds and fourths and feeling the itch to play.
"So it will be good to finally get out there and there's nothing like playing in the middle as opposed to in the nets."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
While being limited in the amount of times they have been able to get out onto the cricket ground, Guy feels that their training hasn't been too bad in preparation for the first game.
"The weather held us back a little bit early on," he said.
"But I feel like the last three or four weeks we have got a bit of momentum up in training.
"The cricket ground is holding us back in terms of some fielding stuff, but predominantly it has been going pretty well."
Kicking off against the Cats, Guy said it was a great way for his side to start the season after some great battles recently.
"We've had some pretty good duels against those guys," he said.
"They have gotten the better of us more often than not, but I feel like we're not far away.
"We were probably a little bit behind the top two teams over the last couple of years, but getting through to the prelim final last year and going down late in the game I think has built a bit of momentum in the group.
"They feel like we are there about and no longer just looking to compete."
While RSL have lost a fair bit of talent, they have picked up Samuel Smith who comes across from Lake Albert with Guy looking forward to seeing what the talented youngster can do.
"He's a top order bat and can bowl some offspin," he said.
"Maybe even through the power play overs and things like that through the T20s, I'm really looking forward to seeing him.
"He knows a few of the guys that play for us from the Marrar Football Club, so I think that was the connection that got him across."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.