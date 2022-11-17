Wagga's Graham 'Curly' Ion has been reunited with his Footscray grand final playing jumper 60 years after he gave it to an opposition player.
When the final siren of the 1961 grand final blew, Ion took off his jumper and handed it to his nearest opponent, Hawthorn's Reg Poole, receiving Poole's in return.
The swapping of jumpers after the grand final game was tradition throughout the 1960's and 70's, but has since fallen out of favour.
A key forward, Ion said he didn't play directly on Poole but remembers he was closest to him at the conclusion of the game.
"I was playing centre half forward, but he was playing back pocket, which was not far from where I was, and when the siren went, he was the closest," Ion said.
In the years following the game, Ion happily wore his opponents jumper, giving it a workout at training sessions when playing football at the local level.
Unfortunately, when travelling across the country as Ion did, things tend to disappear, and he has no idea where his opponents jumper may be now.
A member of the Western Bulldogs past players group, Ion travels annually to meet with fellow retired footballers.
Earlier this year he got a call from Owen Madigan, secretary of the Past Players and Officials Group, telling him the jumper had been returned to the club and they wanted him to have it.
"He said, we've got a lady here whose father was playing in the back pocket for Hawthorn in the '61 gradn final, and they beat us in the grand final, and we swapped jumpers, so I don't know where his' jumper went, but I got mine back," he said.
"I know I used to wear it at training, I would have got a lot of wear out of it because I was training all the time back then," Ion said.
The woollen, collared jumper, and felt number have held up well over the years, and Ion is pleased to have it back in his possession.
Poole's daughter, and Hawthorn board member, Katie Hudson, contacted the Western Bulldogs to reunite the jumper with its owner after her father's passing.
Ion said enjoys travelling to Melbourne for the past players functions, but that the cohort from the 1961 season was dwindling.
Attending the 2022 end of season luncheon, he was presented with his jumper, supported by good mates Tim Morris and Terry O'Keeffe.
"It was a good weekend, because I haven't been down to Footscray for yonks, I usually go to two or three games but because of the virus, I haven't been down," he said.
"There were a few of them that I've seen over the years that weren't there but there's blokes from other years too that I've known off and on from being down there."
Growing up in Footscray, Ion is one of the only players to have played for the club in all grades.
"I am the only one that played for the sixths, fifths, fourths, thirds, seconds, and seniors," he said.
By his retirement, he had played 108 games for Footscray in the VFL, debuting for the senior side at age 17.
Nowadays, he said he's getting to know players from other cohorts better, as the 1961 crew dwindles.
"The guys that I played with, there's only eight of them left, a few are sick and half of them are dead," he said.
On his retirement Ion moved to Deniliquin as their first grade coach, and after a stint in Wagga he went on to play in and coach for clubs in leagues across the country. Just about the only place he never played was Western Australia.
Now enjoy his recent retirement in Lake Albert, he's spent plenty of time helping shape Australian rules in region, including through coaching stints at Turvey Park, Marrar, and Mangoplah.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
