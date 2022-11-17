The Rock-Yerong Creek will welcome home Tom Yates for next season to finish his career where it all began.
The Magpies continue to set the pace over the Farrer League off-season and have added more experience to their list with the homecoming of Yates for next season.
Yates spent the past two seasons at Riverina League club Turvey Park, where he passed his 300-game career milestone earlier this year.
Yates, who coached the Magpies for three seasons from 2017-19 and is a three-time best and fairest winner at the club, joins Donald Roberts, Curtis Steele and Matt Parks as additions to the Farrer League grand finalists.
Having won three premierships at TRYC, and another three at Albury Tigers, Yates' big-game experience will be an asset to the Magpies.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell is pleased to be able to welcome Yates back to the club.
"Tom's coming back to finish his career at The Rock," Russell said.
"We're obviously excited to get him back with what he can offer the club with his leadership.
"From our perspective, Tom brings a lot to the table both on and off the field so we're happy to have him back at the club."
With Yates turning 36 in January, Russell and co-coach Brad Aiken are not expecting Yates to have to return and carry the Magpies on his shoulders, but rather are looking forward to him blending in and providing some experience to a relatively young group.
With a damaging left boot, Yates is expected to be able to slot in either end of the ground and also provide another option for TRYC's midfield rotation, which was one of the club's key focuses over the off-season.
Having now added Yates, Steele, Roberts and Parks, the Magpies' only confirmed departure is travelling wingman Dale Cummins, who is set to move interstate.
TRYC returned to finals this year for the first time since 2017 and progressed to the grand final, eventually going down to Marrar by 39 points in the decider.
Yates is the first confirmed departure from Turvey Park, who are looking to build on this year's finals appearance, the club's first since 2010.
