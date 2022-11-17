After facing some of the best tennis players in the state, Lutheran School's tennis team has returned to Wagga Todd Woodbridge Cup champions.
Competing as one of 24 schools selected to travel to the competition, they emerged victorious over the 200 schools entered from across the state.
Beginning their journey to the top back in term three, the team won both their local and regional school competitions before booking their tickets to Homebush.
The Cup is played in doubles, with matches lasting eight sets. The first four sets were played as boys and girls doubles, with the last four sets played as mixed.
Lutheran School sports coordinator Caroline Stewart said this team format takes some of the pressure away that players can experience in the individual sport.
"Our mix teams ended up getting us over the line because in the grand final we were two sets all after the boys and a girls double, then we ended up winning 3-1 in the mixed," Stewart said.
The competition is open to stage two students, in years three and four, and had more than 4,000 participants in 2022.
Stewart said this is the first time Lutheran School has ever made it to the final stage, and they went into the competition with no expectations.
"We weren't really sure what to expect, we were just hoping to win at least one match," she said.
"When we arrived, we had an opening ceremony, they put you into a pool and then we played everybody in our pool, we were in pool B, and we defeated every school in our pool, and then we made it through to the semi."
The team went on to defeat Eleebana Primary School in the final, which they played in front of a crowd of 200.
Local tennis coach Zac Burhop has been running tennis programs at the school for five years and Stewart said it has helped boost players confidence and enjoyment of the sport.
Stewart said the students represented their school well following their tournament win.
"They were actually really humble in victory, they didn't go too crazy, but they were sort of in disbelief that they won, but they were certainly very excited," she said.
"It could not have gone to a better group of kids."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
