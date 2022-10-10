The Daily Advertiser

Three-time Marrar best and fairest Jack Reynolds has signed a two-year deal with North Albury

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 10 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury official Eryn Knobel welcomes Jack Reynolds to the club after signing with the Hoppers on the weekend. Picture supplied

THREE-time Marrar best and fairest winner Jack Reynolds has signed with Ovens and Murray League club North Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.