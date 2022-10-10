THREE-time Marrar best and fairest winner Jack Reynolds has signed with Ovens and Murray League club North Albury.
Fresh from another dominant season in the Farrer League, Reynolds has decided to test himself at a higher level and will link with North Albury after seven years at the Bombers.
North Albury beat a host of clubs to Reynolds' signature, from across Ovens and Murray and the Riverina League, signing the Bombers' half-back on a two-year deal.
Reynolds, 24, believes the time is right to take the next step in his football career.
"That's the reason why I'm going down, I'm excited about a new challenge and playing at a higher level," Reynolds said.
"The way they move the footy down there is pretty quick and I'm keen to play in a high-paced, fast-moving tempo sort of game.
"We've had success the last few years (at Marrar), I've won a couple of flags now, won one with (younger brother) Harry, I've done what I wanted to do at Marrar and now I'm looking forward to a new challenge where they're down the bottom but they're exciting, they're bringing in people, they're rebuilding, they've got a new coach.
"It's just going to mix it up a little bit, it's going to be exciting."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Reynolds has won the Bombers' past two best and fairests and finished joint runner up in this year's Gerald Clear Medal.
He is also a two-time premiership player at Marrar, having missed the Bombers' 2017 success through injury.
Reynolds said it was a difficult decision to leave Langtry Oval.
"It was a hard decision," he said.
"I didn't know where I was going to go but I knew at some point I wanted to go away from Marrar. It's been tough, the last couple of years with COVID and everything, I wanted to get that flag. If we didn't win the flag this year, I don't know what would have happened. I might have been back going around again.
"It was a tough decision. Marrar's one of the best clubs in the Riverina, in my opinion, and I love it so it was tough but I think I'm making the right call.
"With North as well, I'm in a team where they're on the rebuild, they're young and I feel like I'll get a genuine crack at it. The goal is, you obviously want to better your footy so if I can play well there and go further from that then that's awesome."
Former Collingwood footballer Tim Broomhead has signed as coach of North Albury for the next three seasons and is looking forward to having Reynolds at the club.
"Definitely. Obviously a few of the guys around the club have watched him a bit this year and he's someone we think will help us improve and go in the direction we want to go," Broomhead said.
"Clearly the club's performance on the field over the last couple of years hasn't been particularly strong. We know we need to improve and need to improve a lot and we're starting to get a group together that has got a lot of growth in it and we're on the right track.
"Obviously there's a few steps in the process of getting more competitive and winning games of footy. It can all change very quickly at local footy level and signing a few guys like Jack is going to help."
Broomhead believes North Albury will look to use Reynolds across half-back but explained that may change once he gets to see a bit more of their latest recruit.
