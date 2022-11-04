MARRAR have kicked off their recruitment campaign by welcoming talented young footballer Connor Willis.
The Farrer League premiers believe Willis will add some versatility to their defence after making the switch from Hume League powerhouse Osborne.
Willis, who only recently turned 20, already has 44 first grade games experience at Osborne and that was despite taking a break from the game for half of this year.
New Marrar coach Cal Gardner is excited to have Willis join the club where his family has a rich history.
"I'm rapt to have him on board," Gardner said.
"From what I've heard he's a pretty versatile player. We'll just have to see with team balance where he fits in but he's pretty open to playing a fair few positions, which is good."
Marrar will be without three-time best and fairest winner Jack Reynolds next season after he joined Ovens and Murray League club North Albury.
Gardner believes that could be the perfect opening for Willis.
"He uses the ball well so it will be good to have him using the ball out of the backline," Gardner said.
"He's a pretty good size as well so his versatility will certainly be a strength.
"As a young fella as well, his best footy is still in front of him, which is exciting."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Willis played the majority of his junior football at Wagga Swans, so knows a number of players at Marrar already.
He will also join a long list of family members to have donned the Bombers jumper.
"His old man, Terry, played at Marrar as well. He was a best and fairest winner and premiership player," Gardner explained.
"So Connor has some strong family ties with Marrar as well, which helped. He's a great young fella too so we're rapt to have him on board."
The Bombers have been reasonably quiet since their third premiership success of the past four seasons back in September.
The club recently held their annual general meeting where Pat Knagge replaced the outgoing John Carroll as the Bombers' new president.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.