COLEAMBALLY have announced Jamie Bennett as the club's new senior coach.
Bennett replaces Luke Hillier at the helm of the Blues. Hillier stepped down at season's end after four years in the top job.
Bennett returns to the post in a non-playing capacity after previously leading Coleambally for the 1999 and 2000 seasons.
He has had a strong involvement at Riverina League club Griffith over the years and was an assistant coach to Will Griggs at the Swans throughout 2018 and 2019.
Bennett's sons Dean and Kyle both crossed to Coleambally in recent seasons.
His family has a long association with the club with his father, Terry, also a former player and coach at Coleambally.
"Jamie brings with him a wealth of playing and coaching knowledge and is looking forward to 2023 as coach," a club statement read.
"We wish Jamie all the best and can't wait for his expertise next year."
Coleambally claimed the Farrer League wooden spoon for the second straight season this year and have lost best and fairest winner Max Hillier back to Coolamon, along with former coaches Luke Hillier and Curtis Steele.
