ACCOMPLISHED key forward Hayden Armstrong will return to Hume League powerhouse Osborne next season.
After one season back at Ainslie, Armstrong has opted to return to Osborne as the Tigers seek to go one better in 2023.
Armstrong finished runner up best and fairest at Osborne in his only prior season at the club in 2021 despite missing six games.
The Canberra-based key forward attracted interest from a number of clubs across the Riverina but unfinished business at Osborne drew him back to the Hume League.
Armstrong will form part of a lethal forward combination at Osborne alongside George Alexander, who has returned home after two years at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Armstrong cited 'unfinished business' for the return to Osborne after his previous season at the club, in 2021, was called off on the eve of finals with the Tigers sitting pretty on top of the ladder.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.