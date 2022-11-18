The Daily Advertiser

Osborne has won the race for accomplished Canberra key forward Hayden Armstrong

By Matt Malone
Updated November 18 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
Hayden Armstrong celebrates a goal for Ainslie this year in the AFL Canberra competition. Armstrong will return to Osborne next season. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACCOMPLISHED key forward Hayden Armstrong will return to Hume League powerhouse Osborne next season.

