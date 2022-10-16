Hundreds were told to evacuate their homes and another major highway was closed as the Murrumbidgee River rose steadily at Narrandera over the weekend.
The main flood peak passed through Wagga on Thursday before travelling downstream, with the level reaching 7.74m at the Narrandera gauge by 5pm on Sunday.
Residents in parts of Narrandera South were told to evacuate their homes on Saturday and a further evacuation order was issued for more low-lying parts of the town on Sunday.
The Sturt Highway was then closed between Collingullie and Narrandera on Sunday afternoon due to floodwater on the road, with major diversions put in place for motorists.
Multiple local roads across the region remain closed due to the flooding.
Narrandera mayor Neville Kschenka said the flooding in the town was "not a disaster" and residents were managing well.
"The people involved would be quite accustomed to this stuff because they're in the low-lying areas," he said.
NSW SES public information officer Scott McLennan says attention will now turn downstream to Darlington Point and Hay.
"We're also working closely with Forbes and there's a big focus on the Murray River and evacuating Moama," he said.
Emergency services are continuing to search for Phillip Alvaro, who is feared missing in floodwaters near Hillston.
The search was launched on Wednesday after the 63-year-old failed to return from a visit to a rural property on Lachlan Valley Way.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
