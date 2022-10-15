An iconic Wagga barber shop is set to change hands but the Gurwood Street mainstay will remain in the hands of someone who cares about its history and loyal clientele.
Continuously operating since 1983, Gurwood Family Hairdressing will officially change owners on Monday as Rachael Jones takes over the shop
The Irish-born Mrs Jones, who has operated Morgan Street Barbers since March 2021, said her new location is ideal thanks to the historic charm she planned to honour.
"For an old town like Wagga is, I don't want it to be changed," Mrs Jones said.
"I just like the way the old barbers are and we're losing that a bit."
An eight year Wagga local, Mrs Jones' path to the region and to her new Gurwood Street shop was a long and relatively tumultuous one.
The barber left her Dublin home in 2012 to live in Queensland's Mount Isa with her husband and two children for 15 months before moving to Moree.
"Within three days of moving [to Moree], we had our car broken into, stolen and burnt out," Mrs Jones said
That would be the first of two cars stolen in less than a year.
After a difficult 11 months in the northern NSW town, the family was on the move again, needing to live regionally for visa purposes.
The Jones family decided to try one last location, settling in Wagga where Mrs Jones said she felt immediately at home.
"It was last chance saloon," she said.
"If this didn't fit, I was going back to Ireland because it was just so traumatic living in Moree.
"We fell in love with Wagga and that's it, we've built a life here."
Despite 20-something years of experience cutting women's hair, the mother of two discovered barbering in Wagga and found the casual nature of no appointments far less stressful.
"When you're hairdressing and you're doing weddings and you actually don't realise the anxiety that comes around anticipating these people coming in," she said.
Current Gurwood Family Hairdressing owner and operator of 15 years Bronwyn Maher said she was happy handing over the reins to someone else but planned to stay on in the shop with Mrs Jones.
"I just want to wind down a bit before I retire," Ms Maher said.
Despite a growing number of barbers and hairdressers in Wagga, with an appointment-only barber even moving in next door about five years ago, Ms Maher said the loyalty of her customers have kept her shop constantly busy.
Mrs Jones still has the lease on her Morgan Street location, which she described as "her baby" she built from nothing, for another six months.
Unsure if she'll keep her original shop after its lease expires, Mrs Jones is certain she doesn't plan any major changes for her new location.
"If it's not broken, don't fix it," she said.
"The place is busy all the time.
"People are here for this, they don't want much change."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
