More residents in parts of Narrandera have been ordered to evacuate as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise and threaten homes.
The main flood peak passed through Wagga on Thursday and is now expected to reach Narrandera on Sunday afternoon.
NSW SES public information officer Scott McLennan says the river is expected to rise to "approximately eight metres" and more residents have been told to evacuate before 6pm on Sunday.
The latest evacuation order was issued for "between 40 or 60" residents who live in homes on Woolscour Road, Sudgen Street, Lanolin Street and Bassats Road, Mr McLennan said.
It comes after several parts of Narrandera's south were issued an evacuation order on Saturday morning.
Once the flood peak passes through Narrandera it will then head to Darlington Point and eventually Hay.
Narrandera mayor Neville Kachenka said the flooding was "not a disaster" and residents were managing well.
"The people involved would be quite accustomed to this stuff because they're in the low-lying areas," he said.
Cr Kachenka said he expects both the Newell and the Sturt highways to be closed due to floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
