The Daily Advertiser
Free

More evacuation orders for Narrandera as town braces for flood peak

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:44am, first published October 15 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera is expected to reach about eight metres when the flood peak arrives on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Sharon Bailey

More residents in parts of Narrandera have been ordered to evacuate as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise and threaten homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.