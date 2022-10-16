The Daily Advertiser

Wagga birdwatchers urged to take part in Aussie Bird Count

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:34am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists members Kelly Price, Janet Hume, Sarah Danckert and Melanie Baulch checking out the birds at Lake Albert. Picture by Madeline Begley

Over the past four years, Sarah Danckert has become captivated with uncovering every little detail she can about the Riverina's spectacular collection of birds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.