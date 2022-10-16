Over the past four years, Sarah Danckert has become captivated with uncovering every little detail she can about the Riverina's spectacular collection of birds.
Her passion for everything from crows and geese to parrots and finches has turned everyday walks around Lake Albert or visits to her Turvey Park backyard into spectacles of feathery drama - with help from some binoculars.
"When you watch them you realise they've all got their own personalities ... and there's always an amazing moment," Mrs Danckert said.
"They larrikin around, have fun, build nests and just do their thing - they're really cute to watch."
Mrs Danckert and thousands of other eagle-eyed wildlife lovers will be paying particular attention to nearby branches and wetlands this week, as the Aussie Bird Count takes flight.
The count is Australia's largest conservation event and involves people of all ages spending just 20 minutes outdoors and taking note of each bird they see.
Data gathered from the nation-wide count is then used by bird experts to understand more about species populations and other trends.
There is currently 163 threatened bird species in the Wagga local government area, including 53 which are considered vulnerable.
Mrs Danckert, the Wagga vice-president for the Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists, said the region was a great spot for birds due to the diverse range of habitats.
People can take part in the count from their own backyards or even just on Baylis Street, though there are certain spots across Wagga where birds tend to flock.
According to Mrs Danckert, these include Lake Albert, Flowerdale Lagoon, Pomingalarna Reserve and various travelling stock reserves.
Fellow field naturalist Janet Hume said people in Wagga who take part would be surprised by the sheer diversity of birds flying around the city.
"Just get yourself a pair of binoculars, sit still in your own backyard and see who comes about," she said.
"You don't have to do much and suddenly there might be ten birds in your yard you didn't know were there."
While spotting a rare or critically endangered bird can create a buzz of excitement and even attract dozens of diehard enthusiasts to the area, Mrs Hume said she was satisfied just seeing "the same mob of birds" every week.
"It's really exciting to see something new but it's also good to see your local population doing well and surviving - hopefully with their numbers not decreasing," she said.
Exactly 265 people in the Wagga area took part in the Aussie Bird Count in 2021 and ultimately spotted 132 different bird species.
Wagga City Council's environmental officer Samantha Pascall said as well as taking part in the campaign, there were also other ways residents could help the region's bird population.
"Creating a bird-friendly garden provides year-round food, water and shelter for different bird species," she said.
"Planting species native to our area such as wattle and bottlebrush is the best addition to any bird-friendly garden as they will provide the right food and shelter for our native birds."
The Aussie Bird Count, which is organised by BirdLife Australia, begins on Monday and runs until Sunday.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
