Residents in several areas in Narrandera's South have been told to evacuate this evening.
The NSW SES is directing residents in several areas being impacted by moderate flooding to evacuate before 8pm, Saturday.
The evacuation order applies to Lizard Drive, Sturt place, parts of Old Brewery Road, Bridge Street, Oaklands Street, Robertson Street, Oakbank Street and parts of Norrison Road.
A statement was released by NSW SES on Saturday evening informing residents to evacuate before 8pm as evacuation routes will be closed due to floodwater.
"You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding," the statement read.
I"f you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services.
"It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
